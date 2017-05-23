New roller coaster replaces the one S...

New roller coaster replaces the one Sandy plunged into sea

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy plunged a roller coaster into the sea in what became one of the storm's most enduring images, the ride has been replaced - safely inland this time. Hydrus opened this month at the Casino Pier amusement park, built above the beach rather than out over the water to prevent another catastrophe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07) 17 hr Whaddupitsme 29
George Norcross Arrested on Corruption May 18 Lavon Affair 2
NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ... May 18 recall CONGRESS 2
Does Anyone Know Marilyn Manfrini of the Bayvi... (Mar '08) May 14 Marilynmanfrini 6
News Several dandruff remedies can relieve itchy, sc... (Apr '09) May 7 Dan 16
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) May 2 Susan 51
Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific Feb '17 Dan 1
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC