N.J. roller coaster with amazing ocean views opens
SEASIDE HEIGHTS -- The newest addition to Casino Pier opened Saturday, marking another milestone in the Jersey Shore's recovery from Hurricane Sandy. The flashy and thrilling Hydrus roller coaster took its first ride Saturday afternoon.
