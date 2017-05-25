N.J. man admits he beating 15-pound d...

N.J. man admits he beating 15-pound dog to death

Tuesday May 23

SEASIDE HEIGHTS -- An Ocean County man has pleaded guilty to beating a dog to death while the owner was away. Nicholas Piccolino, 34, of Seaside Heights, admitted Monday to a charge of cruelty to animals for causing injury and death to a 10-year-old female Bichon Frise dog named Booshu, according to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

