Heavily used Jersey Shore bridge to open soon for summer

Tuesday May 2

SEASIDE HEIGHTS -- Motorists using the Route 37 Mathis Bridge to get to Seaside Heights and other towns along the Jersey Shore will have an easier time of it starting May 15 when construction shuts down for the summer. With summer - and its accompanying crowds approaching - the state Department of Transportation is suspending construction until the fall, said Dan Traina, a DOT spokesman.

