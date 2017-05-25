Gloucester Co. NAMI team comes in 1st for funds raised
NAMI Walk New Jersey was held recently on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Teams throughout the state have been working hard raising funds which will be used, in the case of NAMI Gloucester County, for educational materials for their Family-to-Family Program and other programs.
