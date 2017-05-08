Christie signs 'Snooki' bill, rejects pension plan6 minutes | New Jersey

A bill inspired by the former star of the "Jersey Shore" reality show is now law, but it would have done nothing to prevent Snooki's pay day at Rutgers. Christie signs 'Snooki bill,' rejects pension spinoff A bill inspired by the former star of the "Jersey Shore" reality show is now law, but it would have done nothing to prevent Snooki's pay day at Rutgers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.