Christie set for boardwalk stroll as Memorial Day arrives31 minutes ago

Friday May 26

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to make his final Memorial Day weekend trip to the shore as governor. Christie is scheduled to visit Seaside Heights on Friday, as the start of the season begins up and down the coast.

