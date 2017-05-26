Brick man stabbed in the face with screwdriver
A Brick Township man was stabbed in the face with a screwdriver in an assault in Toms River Monday evening. An unidentified 42-year-old Brick man was stabbed with a screwdriver beneath his eye after two men broke through his door at the Pier One Motel in Toms River on Monday, May 22, at 9:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Toms River Police Department.
