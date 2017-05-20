Best Thing: The Seaside Heights Catfi...

Best Thing: The Seaside Heights Catfight Is Over

On one side, in sleepy Seaside Heights, New Jersey, you have the cat lovers , the locals who'd fed and cared for and cleaned up after the town's colony of felines who'd made their home under the boardwalk. On the other side, you had the, well, not cat lovers, who were sick and tired of the howling and mewling and the smell of cat feces and urine baking in the hot summer sun.

