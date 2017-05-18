Air quality alert for N.J. as temps e...

Air quality alert for N.J. as temps expected to hit 90

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Temperatures are expected to climb to about 90 for most of the state, and the Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for all 21 counties. Highs are expected to reach 89 in Newark and 90 in Trenton and Vineland under a blazing afternoon sun, the National Weather Service says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross Arrested on Corruption May 18 Lavon Affair 2
NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ... May 18 recall CONGRESS 2
Does Anyone Know Marilyn Manfrini of the Bayvi... (Mar '08) May 14 Marilynmanfrini 6
News Several dandruff remedies can relieve itchy, sc... (Apr '09) May 7 Dan 16
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) May 2 Susan 51
Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07) Mar '17 Dirtyernie 28
Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific Feb '17 Dan 1
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC