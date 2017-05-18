Air quality alert for N.J. as temps expected to hit 90
Temperatures are expected to climb to about 90 for most of the state, and the Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for all 21 counties. Highs are expected to reach 89 in Newark and 90 in Trenton and Vineland under a blazing afternoon sun, the National Weather Service says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross Arrested on Corruption
|May 18
|Lavon Affair
|2
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|May 18
|recall CONGRESS
|2
|Does Anyone Know Marilyn Manfrini of the Bayvi... (Mar '08)
|May 14
|Marilynmanfrini
|6
|Several dandruff remedies can relieve itchy, sc... (Apr '09)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|May 2
|Susan
|51
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Dirtyernie
|28
|Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific
|Feb '17
|Dan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC