Accused NJ bomber wants charges dropped

Monday May 15 Read more: Reuters

The lawyer for accused New Jersey bomber Ahmad Rahimi files a motion to dismiss attempted murder charges against the Afghan-born U.S. citizen accused of planting bombs in New Jersey and New York. Rough Cut .

