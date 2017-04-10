St. Kateri Knights take 'plunge' to help Special Olympics
Members of the Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus joined a crowd of over 7,000 people at the 2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights, NJ. This annual program raises money to benefit the New Jersey Special Olympics program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sparta Independent.
