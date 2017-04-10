St. Kateri Knights take 'plunge' to h...

St. Kateri Knights take 'plunge' to help Special Olympics

Members of the Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus joined a crowd of over 7,000 people at the 2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights, NJ. This annual program raises money to benefit the New Jersey Special Olympics program.

