Seaside Heights is trying to change its reality-TV reputation

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

What was once a premiere destination for families along the Jersey Shore became, over time, a borough known for "no rules, no regulations," according to Mayor Tony Vaz, who's been battling to return that family-friendly image to the Ocean County borough since entering office in July 2015. "I'm not a dreamer that thinks this is going to happen overnight," Vaz told New Jersey 101.5. "This is going to take years, but we're going in the right direction."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Seaside Heights, NJ

