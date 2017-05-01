Seaside Heights is trying to change its reality-TV reputation
What was once a premiere destination for families along the Jersey Shore became, over time, a borough known for "no rules, no regulations," according to Mayor Tony Vaz, who's been battling to return that family-friendly image to the Ocean County borough since entering office in July 2015. "I'm not a dreamer that thinks this is going to happen overnight," Vaz told New Jersey 101.5. "This is going to take years, but we're going in the right direction."
