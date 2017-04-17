Seaside Heights hosts Easter parade
With the weather approaching 80 degrees, many families are spending their afternoon at the boardwalk in Seaside Heights celebrating today's annual Easter Sunday parade. Mayor Tony Vaz attended the celebration, saying the parade is a tradition dating back more than 50 years and is a great way to kick off the tourist season.
