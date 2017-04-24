Seaside Heights Council approves changes to beach rules
This Jersey Shore town made some changes to the rules of its beach and boardwalk during Wednesday night's borough council meeting. The beach in Seaside Heights will have more lifeguard coverage, until 9 p.m. on weekend nights during the summer season that starts with Memorial Day weekend, but will be completely closed off to the public during off hours, except to fisherman.
