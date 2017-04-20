Seaside Heights considers new rules t...

Seaside Heights considers new rules to make beaches family-friendly

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: News12.com

Seaside Heights officials are expected to vote Wednesday on new rules that they say would make the beaches more family-friendly. One proposed rule would extend beach hours until 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays, which would mean that visitors would be required to pay for a beach badge for that time.

