Seaside Heights considers new rules to make beaches family-friendly
Seaside Heights officials are expected to vote Wednesday on new rules that they say would make the beaches more family-friendly. One proposed rule would extend beach hours until 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays, which would mean that visitors would be required to pay for a beach badge for that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Apr 23
|Susan
|46
|George Norcross Arrested on Corruption
|Mar '17
|RICO
|1
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Dirtyernie
|28
|Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific
|Feb '17
|Dan
|1
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Noo
|3
|Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial -
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC