Ocean County is weeks away from long-awaited dune project

Considered to be one of the most vulnerable stretches along New Jersey's coastline, Ortley Beach will be the first spot in northern Ocean County to benefit from a beach replenishment project that local officials have been waiting on since the shore was slammed by Superstorm Sandy. Within the next few weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, a $128 million Army Corps of Engineers beach and dune construction project should start rolling with the dumping of approximately 267,000 cubic yards of sand from offshore onto the Toms River barrier island, creating a beach width of approximately 225 feet over two weeks.

