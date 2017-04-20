N.J. man charged in dog's death misses arraignment

TOMS RIVER - A 34-year-old Ocean County man failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment for an animal cruelty charge in connection to the death of a 10-year-old dog last summer. Nicholas Piccolino, 34, of Seaside Heights, was scheduled to be arraigned in front of Ocean County Superior Court Judge James Blaney on April 10 on one count of animal cruelty but did not appear because he was serving a 20-day jail sentence in New York City on a shoplifting charge, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

