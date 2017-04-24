Foreign students supplement Jersey Shore workforce this summer
Several hundred students from across the globe will intersect at the Jersey Shore this summer and work the boards and beach. Some foreigners have already made their way over for preseason prep work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Mary Jane
|49
|George Norcross Arrested on Corruption
|Mar '17
|RICO
|1
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Dirtyernie
|28
|Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific
|Feb '17
|Dan
|1
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Noo
|3
|Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial -
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC