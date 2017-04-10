100 summonses issued during Shore St....

100 summonses issued during Shore St. Patrick's Day parade crackdown

The Jersey Journal

Nearly 100 summonses, including four for DWI, were issued in Ocean County on the day of its annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Seaside Heights, authorities announced Tuesday. The heightened traffic enforcement led to more than 277 traffic stops and 94 summonses issued by police on stretches of routes 35 and 37, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato said.

Seaside Heights, NJ

