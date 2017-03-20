When will the winter storm be over in N.J.?

The massive storm bringing rain, snow and sleet to New Jersey will be coming to an end in most areas by late afternoon on Tuesday, but winds will continue to ramp up and will remain fierce through the night and into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service's regional office in Mount Holly. Shortly before noon, a large band of snow was moving through Camden and Gloucester counties and working its way up into central and northern New Jersey, said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist at the weather service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.