When will the winter storm be over in...

When will the winter storm be over in N.J.?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The massive storm bringing rain, snow and sleet to New Jersey will be coming to an end in most areas by late afternoon on Tuesday, but winds will continue to ramp up and will remain fierce through the night and into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service's regional office in Mount Holly. Shortly before noon, a large band of snow was moving through Camden and Gloucester counties and working its way up into central and northern New Jersey, said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist at the weather service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross Arrested on Corruption 9 hr RICO 1
Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07) Mar 2 Dirtyernie 28
Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific Feb '17 Dan 1
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) Feb '17 Phoenix 41
NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14) Jan '17 Noo 3
Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial - Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC