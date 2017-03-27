Want a summer job at the Jersey Shore? Start moving now
Management at Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach have a lot of work to do from the beginning of February and into summer: Grow their winter staff of about 50 employees into a team of 600-plus. With less than two weeks to go before the boardwalk pier opens to the public on weekends, about 100 positions still need to be filled .
