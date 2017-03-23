This pro-Trump mayor hopes it rains o...

This pro-Trump mayor hopes it rains on rally in support of president

SEASIDE HEIGHTS -- He didn't get his way in stopping pro-Trump supporters from coming to his town for a Make America Great Again march on Saturday, so now Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz says he hopes it rains on their parade. Vaz, a Republican who voted for Trump, said he didn't object to the march for any political reasons - in fact he agrees with the president's policies.

