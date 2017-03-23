Seaside Heights officials reverse decision denying President Trump rally
A rally in support of President Donald Trump will be held this weekend after Seaside Heights borough officials reversed a decision blocking the rally. The New Jersey Make America Great Again march will be held Saturday at the Seaside Heights boardwalk.
