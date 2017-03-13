Revelers flock to Seaside Heights for...

Revelers flock to Seaside Heights for St. Patrick's Day parade

Saturday Mar 11

SEASIDE HEIGHTS -- People clad in green shirts and shamrock hats lined Boulevard in Seaside Heights on Saturday for Ocean County's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, despite wind and below-freezing temperatures. As bagpipe bands and decorated floats got in formation for the early afternoon parade, Chelsea Heller, of Toms River, waited with three friends.

