New seven-story roller coaster replaces one destroyed by Hurricane Sandy
A new roller coaster will be open on Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, N.J. less than five years after Hurricane Sandy destroyed much of the boardwalk. A new roller coaster will be open on Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, N.J. less than five years after Hurricane Sandy destroyed much of the boardwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross Arrested on Corruption
|Mon
|RICO
|1
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|Mar 2
|Dirtyernie
|28
|Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific
|Feb '17
|Dan
|1
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Phoenix
|41
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Noo
|3
|Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial -
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC