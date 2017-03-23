Miss the old Jet Star coaster? Here's...

Miss the old Jet Star coaster? Here's a front seat ride

Adam Hochron brought us some exciting news with his piece on Hydrus, the new roller coaster that will be thrilling visitors of the Casino Pier at Seaside Heights this summer. With the finishing touches and test runs they're hoping to have this beast ready for action the first week of April.

