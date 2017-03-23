Mahopac Resident Charged In Superstorm Sandy Scam

A Mahopac resident was among five people charged Thursday by New Jersey authorities with filing fraudulent applications for federal relief funds in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. Dominic M. Moccia, 66, received $33,839 in relief funds to which he was not entitled by filing bogus applications for FEMA assistance and a state grant under the Homeowner Resettlement Program , authorities charged.Moccia claimed in his applications that a home he owns on Webster Avenue in Seaside Heights, N.J., which was damaged by Superstorm Sandy was his primary residence when Sandy struck the Northeast on Oct. 29, 2012.

