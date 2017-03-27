Lawyer for Seaside Heights bombing suspect wants trial moved

A lawyer for the man accused of setting off bombs last year in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, is seeking a change of venue for his trial on attempted murder charges stemming from a shootout with police. Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori said Ahmad Rahami can't get a fair trial in Union County, citing the excessive media coverage he and the bombings have received.

