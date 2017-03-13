How to avoid delays into Seaside for St. Patrick's Day Parade
SEASIDE HEIGHTS -- With thousands of people expected to flock to Seaside Heights on Saturday for Ocean County's annual St. Patrick's Day parade , state transportation officials are encouraging motorists to brace for major traffic delays - or map out an alternate route. Construction continues on the Route 37/Thomas A. Mathis Bridge carrying vehicles into Seaside Heights from Toms River, leaving only one lane of an adjacent bridge to funnel traffic from that road onto the peninsula for the parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|Mar 2
|Dirtyernie
|28
|Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific
|Feb 14
|Dan
|1
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Phoenix
|41
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Noo
|3
|Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial -
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC