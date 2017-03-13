How to avoid delays into Seaside for St. Patrick's Day Parade

SEASIDE HEIGHTS -- With thousands of people expected to flock to Seaside Heights on Saturday for Ocean County's annual St. Patrick's Day parade , state transportation officials are encouraging motorists to brace for major traffic delays - or map out an alternate route. Construction continues on the Route 37/Thomas A. Mathis Bridge carrying vehicles into Seaside Heights from Toms River, leaving only one lane of an adjacent bridge to funnel traffic from that road onto the peninsula for the parade.

