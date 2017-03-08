Going to the Shore Soon? A List of NJ Beaches With a Tag
Mayor Carmen F. Amato suggests the price change indicates rising costs of beach upkeep, trash removal, lifeguards, and police patrols. Known for its nightlife, Casino Pier and exciting boardwalk Seaside Heights' daily tag is $8, weekly tag is $35 and a seasonal tag starts at $45.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|Mar 2
|Dirtyernie
|28
|Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific
|Feb 14
|Dan
|1
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Feb 9
|Phoenix
|41
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Noo
|3
|Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial -
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC