Crews conduct test funs of new Casino Pier roller coaster HYDRUS

The brand new roller coaster at Seaside Heights' Casino Pier underwent test runs Thursday, several weeks before the boardwalk opens for the season. The HYDRUS roller coaster replaces the former Jet Star roller coaster which was washed out into the ocean during the 2012 storm.

