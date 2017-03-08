Beach Badge fees rising in Berkeley Township for summer 2017

Beach Badge Fees are in Berkeley Township for summer 2017, but they're still far less in certain areas than Seaside Heights or Seaside Park fees. Daily beach badge fees in Berkeley Township will cost $8.00 from a previous total of $5.00, weekly badges will now cost $25.00 from the previous total of $20.00, but seasonal badges stay the status quo at $30.00 prior to May 15 then go up to $50.00.

