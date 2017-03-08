Beach Badge fees rising in Berkeley T...

Beach Badge fees rising in Berkeley Township for summer 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: WOBM-FM Bayville

Beach Badge Fees are in Berkeley Township for summer 2017, but they're still far less in certain areas than Seaside Heights or Seaside Park fees. Daily beach badge fees in Berkeley Township will cost $8.00 from a previous total of $5.00, weekly badges will now cost $25.00 from the previous total of $20.00, but seasonal badges stay the status quo at $30.00 prior to May 15 then go up to $50.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOBM-FM Bayville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07) Mar 2 Dirtyernie 28
Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific Feb 14 Dan 1
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) Feb 9 Phoenix 41
NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14) Jan '17 Noo 3
Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial - Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC