What's the craziest thing New Jerseya...

What's the craziest thing New Jerseyans have done for charity?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

After this weekends Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights, I'd love to know what's the craziest thing you've done for a good cause? You can use the comment section below to tell your story. My wife was Freezin' For A Reason last year at Seaside and I got to witness that massive crowd that turns out every year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07) 5 min Dirtyernie 28
Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific Feb 14 Dan 1
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) Feb 9 Phoenix 41
NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14) Jan '17 Noo 3
Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial - Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC