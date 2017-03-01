Seaside Heights Polar Plunge: One of these photos won $100 for Special Olympics
As of early Sunday morning, the Seaside Heights Polar Plunge had raised $1,863,666 for Special Olympics of New Jersey - and another $100 is on the way. We challenged you to submit your best photos from the Plunge via the New Jersey 101.5 app , for a chance to have $100 donated in your name, and got dozens of fantastic entries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific
|Feb 14
|Dan
|1
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Feb 9
|Phoenix
|41
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Noo
|3
|Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial -
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|How could a hunter shoot a red-tailed hawk? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Fpeta
|21
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC