Seaside Heights Polar Plunge: One of these photos won $100 for Special Olympics

As of early Sunday morning, the Seaside Heights Polar Plunge had raised $1,863,666 for Special Olympics of New Jersey - and another $100 is on the way. We challenged you to submit your best photos from the Plunge via the New Jersey 101.5 app , for a chance to have $100 donated in your name, and got dozens of fantastic entries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.