NJ Politics Digest: Did Christie Tap Nutrition Program Cash to Fund Anti-Drug Ads?
It's Tuesday, and as Gov. Chris Christie prepares to give his final budget address , there's another bit of state spending that's drawing attention - the question of whether or not the governor is using money intended to promote a low-income nutrition program to pay for commercials featuring him and his efforts to respond to the state's opiod addiction problem. State spending brings up the issue of how to cut New Jersey property taxes, and the Star-Ledger has a column by Tom Byrne, the son of former Gov. Brendan Byrne who's entertained thoughts of his own gubernatorial run, on concrete steps that can be taken to help ease the tax burden.
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|Dirtyernie
|28
|Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific
|Feb 14
|Dan
|1
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Feb 9
|Phoenix
|41
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Noo
|3
|Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial -
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
