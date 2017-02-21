NJ Polar Bear Plunge forecast: Warm air, cold ocean
As thousands jump into the cold Atlantic Ocean on Saturday to support Special Olympics New Jersey, air temperatures will remain well above mid-February normals. That time of year has come once again! The 24th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
