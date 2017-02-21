Man indicted on charges he beat dog to death

SEASIDE HEIGHTS - A grand jury in Ocean County returned an indictment Thursday charging a Seaside Heights man with beating a dog to death. The indictment charges Nicholas Piccolino, 34, with animal cruelty for causing the death of a 10-year-old Bichon Frise, "Booshu," on Aug. 19, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato announced in a press release.

