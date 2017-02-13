Jersey Shore beach badge fees going up again. Here's how much
As we brave the cold and crawl towards summer 2017, towns along the Jersey coastline are deciding what to do with their beach badge fees: keep them the same as last year or raise the price for stepping on the sand. According to Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz, daily fees would rise from $7 to $8 to fall in line with weekend/holiday prices.
