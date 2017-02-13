Jersey Shore beach badge fees going u...

Jersey Shore beach badge fees going up again. Here's how much

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

As we brave the cold and crawl towards summer 2017, towns along the Jersey coastline are deciding what to do with their beach badge fees: keep them the same as last year or raise the price for stepping on the sand. According to Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz, daily fees would rise from $7 to $8 to fall in line with weekend/holiday prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) Feb 9 Phoenix 41
NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14) Jan 23 Noo 3
Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial - Jan 22 joanNYadoptees 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 19 joanNYadoptees 1
News How could a hunter shoot a red-tailed hawk? (Jan '09) Jan '17 Fpeta 21
Any teenage gays wanna meet up? Jan '17 nunu12 1
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC