Is another 'Jersey Shore' on the way? Not if Seaside Heights has its way

SEASIDE HEIGHTS -- Is Seaside Heights about to be invaded by another reality show that depicts the borough's party atmosphere? The local beach nightclub, known best as the watering hole where Snooki, JWoww and the rest of the "Jersey Shore" MTV crew regularly got liquored up, posted to its Facebook page Wednesday a flyer for an "open casting call for new reality show," ostensibly called "I Love Summer." "You must be expressive and outgoing, think old-school VH1/MTV, if you are loud and fun, this is the role for you."

