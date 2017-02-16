Get ready to take a dip! Join Big Joe Henry for the 2017 Polar Bear Plunge
The time to get "freezin' for a reason" is almost here! Join Big Joe Henry, February 25, as he broadcasts live from the Spicy Cantina in Seaside Heights for the 2017 Polar Bear Plunge! Big Joe will be playing Jersey's favorite hits on a "Back to the Beach Weekend" from 10 - 3 p.m., as we help raise BIG money for Special Olympics New Jersey . Last year over 6,000 swimmers took the icy waters to help raise money for Special Olympics NJ.
