Free Jersey Shore Festival returns to Seaside Heights in May
SEASIDE HEIGHTS -- Hundreds of artists and vendors will descend on Seaside Heights when the Jersey Shore Festival returns this May. The weekend-long event from May 19 to 21 will feature performances by more than 350 local and international artists on the Seaside Heights beach and boardwalk. The lineup of performers has not been announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Thu
|Phoenix
|41
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14)
|Jan 23
|Noo
|3
|Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial -
|Jan 22
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 19
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|How could a hunter shoot a red-tailed hawk? (Jan '09)
|Jan 12
|Fpeta
|21
|Any teenage gays wanna meet up?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC