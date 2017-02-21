Bieber under investigation for fracas

Bieber under investigation for fracas

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Los Angeles authorities say they are investigating a report that Justin Bieber head butted a man during an argument at a Sunset Strip restaurant. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says a witness reported seeing Bieber fighting with two bartenders at a West Hollywood restaurant and then head butt a patron last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific Feb 14 Dan 1
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) Feb 9 Phoenix 41
NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14) Jan '17 Noo 3
Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial - Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
News How could a hunter shoot a red-tailed hawk? (Jan '09) Jan '17 Fpeta 21
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,697 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC