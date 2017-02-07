N.J. shore towns set to begin major beach replenishment projects

A massive beach replenishment project, costing at least $9.8 million for this Cape May County beach town and neighboring Stone Harbor, is expected to get underway early next month, officials said on Thursday. An even larger beach replenishment project in Ocean County - with an initial price tag of $92 million - that has been years in the making, will begin sometime this spring and will stretch south from Mantoloking through Brick Township and Toms River, including Ortley Beach, Seaside Heights, and down to Seaside Park.

