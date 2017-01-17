Homegrown Extremists Biggest Threat t...

Homegrown Extremists Biggest Threat to Nation: NJ Study

58 min ago Read more: NBC New York

Homegrown extremists are biggest threat to New Jersey, country, a study by the NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness says Despite ISIS being an ongoing topic of discussion among U.S. Homeland Security officials, experts say homegrown extremists pose the greatest threat to the nation, according to a new study out of New Jersey. The annual study , which highlights trends in terror activities and techniques to combat extremism, was released by the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Seaside Heights, NJ

