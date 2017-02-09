Cooler weekend ahead for N.J. with snow possible Monday
A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures is ahead for New Jersey, though some snow could be on the way for the Monday morning return to work. After back-to-back days where highs reached the 50s across much of the state, they'll remain mostly in the low 40s for the next several days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|Phoenix
|41
|NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Shop-Rite Exec Office (Sep '14)
|Jan 23
|Noo
|3
|Birth Parents who are in Hiding or denial -
|Jan 22
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 19
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|How could a hunter shoot a red-tailed hawk? (Jan '09)
|Jan 12
|Fpeta
|21
|Any teenage gays wanna meet up?
|Jan 12
|nunu12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC