VHS '76 Grad Plans Polar Bear Plunge
While most of us can't even contemplate going outside today in freezing rain, David Coppola is planning a trip into the Seaside Heights surf in February. Coppola, who graduated Verona High School with the class of 1976, will be participating in the Polar Bear Plunge in that shore town on February 25, 2017.
