SantaCon returns to the Jersey Shore this weekend
A mass gathering of people dressed like Jolly Saint Nick takes place in cities worldwide on Saturday, Dec. 17, including in Seaside Heights. The annual SantaCon event centers around drinking, but also raises donations for charities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Dec 15
|vjmcm
|29
|School bus driver reportedly fired after appare...
|Oct '16
|trumans treason
|2
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
|Explosive device goes off in Seaside along rout...
|Sep '16
|Jane Goodall
|1
|Ocean Gate brothers charged with assault in bea... (May '12)
|Aug '16
|Juan
|6
|Special Rates to Airports & Cruise Ports from T...
|Aug '16
|johnnydnj
|1
|Linden man charged with having sex with 3-year-... (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Raven
|20
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC