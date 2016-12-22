In age of terrorism, N.J. reviews tips with closea
In age of terrorism, N.J. reviews tips with close eye In New Jersey, the Counterterrorism Watch considers 1,500 terrorism tips a year, deciding what warrants an investigation. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2id3Mrm New Jersey Homeland Security Director Chris Rodriguez at the New Jersey Regional Operations Intelligence Center in West Trenton on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Dec 15
|vjmcm
|29
|School bus driver reportedly fired after appare...
|Oct '16
|trumans treason
|2
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
|Explosive device goes off in Seaside along rout...
|Sep '16
|Jane Goodall
|1
|Ocean Gate brothers charged with assault in bea... (May '12)
|Aug '16
|Juan
|6
|Special Rates to Airports & Cruise Ports from T...
|Aug '16
|johnnydnj
|1
|Linden man charged with having sex with 3-year-... (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Raven
|20
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC