Attorney: Seaside Park's Funtown Pier may not be rebuilt following council ruling
A recent vote by the Seaside Park Borough Council to limit the height of rides may prevent Funtown Pier from being rebuilt. The Seaside Park Borough Council voted to only allow rides up to 100 feet tall on the boardwalk.
