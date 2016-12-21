Attorney: Seaside Park's Funtown Pier...

Attorney: Seaside Park's Funtown Pier may not be rebuilt following council ruling

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: News12.com

A recent vote by the Seaside Park Borough Council to limit the height of rides may prevent Funtown Pier from being rebuilt. The Seaside Park Borough Council voted to only allow rides up to 100 feet tall on the boardwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) Dec 15 vjmcm 29
News School bus driver reportedly fired after appare... Oct '16 trumans treason 2
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Oct '16 FedUp 1
News Explosive device goes off in Seaside along rout... Sep '16 Jane Goodall 1
News Ocean Gate brothers charged with assault in bea... (May '12) Aug '16 Juan 6
Special Rates to Airports & Cruise Ports from T... Aug '16 johnnydnj 1
News Linden man charged with having sex with 3-year-... (Mar '07) Aug '16 Raven 20
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,608

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC